RitaUIUX

Weather app UI

Weather app UI
Hello Everyone! Here is my design exploration for Weather App. The main idea was to give the user a quick picture of 'what's the climate out there' just by opening the app rather than searching for numbers & text to find out.
Hope you like it ☺️

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
