Financial & Investment Website

NextGen landing page design concept - NextGen assists users to start investing to fulfill their expectations and become financially strong. The objective of the product is to bring investment awareness among the people. And where they can invest to get maximum profit with less interest.

📚 Typography - Futura(Heading and subheading), Inter(paragraph and contents). Futura looks like efficiency itself: clean, standardized, legible, stylish without any overt “style.” Inter features a tall x-height to aid in the readability of mixed-case and lower-case text. Both the typefaces are popular and easy to read. In terms of legibility, both typefaces stand out.

🌈 Colors - Blue(symbolizes trust, calm, and communicative) and green(symbolizes balance, progress, and emotional wellness)

