Event Mobile App

Hello, Take a look on this design👆👆👆👆👆.
Now a days many show are organized and we heard but in many reason
we cannot buy show ticket or any other excuses we face. I try to finding
the solution here is a event finding mobile app, And it have a modern look.
Since most of us stuck at home, and most of event is canceled, but this app
can make a community and give update about every show near or fear you.
Hope you like it.
Contact : muraddc0@gmail.com
My Other Portfolios :
Behance-- https://www.behance.net/muradhossain1996
Uplabs-- https://www.uplabs.com/muradhossain