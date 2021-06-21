Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Murad Hossain 🔥
ITO Team

Event Mobile App

Murad Hossain 🔥
ITO Team
Murad Hossain 🔥 for ITO Team
Event Mobile App
Hello, Take a look on this design👆👆👆👆👆.

Now a days many show are organized and we heard but in many reason
we cannot buy show ticket or any other excuses we face. I try to finding
the solution here is a event finding mobile app, And it have a modern look.
Since most of us stuck at home, and most of event is canceled, but this app
can make a community and give update about every show near or fear you.

Hope you like it.
ITO Team
ITO Team
We design digital products and brands
