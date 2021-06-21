Kevin Aguilar

RIP Wallet — Logo

Kevin Aguilar
Kevin Aguilar
  • Save
RIP Wallet — Logo illustration wallet bill dollar money finance logo design logo
Download color palette

This is the logo for RIP Wallet, an Instagram page I started about 6 months ago to share personal finance tips (in Spanish).

instagram.com/ripwallet.cr in case you want to follow ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Kevin Aguilar
Kevin Aguilar

More by Kevin Aguilar

View profile
    • Like