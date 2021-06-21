Milutin Aleksic

App Payment/Wallet

Milutin Aleksic
Milutin Aleksic
  • Save
App Payment/Wallet
Download color palette

Concept for the App Payment that includes social payment app, group e-wallet, group payments, chatting, sending and requesting money.

Modern, minimal and easy to use with focus on the UX and user journey.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Milutin Aleksic
Milutin Aleksic

More by Milutin Aleksic

View profile
    • Like