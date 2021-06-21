Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Manas Mishra

TRACK IT - Social Media account tracking website landing page.

TRACK IT - Social Media account tracking website landing page.
I took inspiration from few Social Media tracking platforms and decided to create a clear, simple and easily navigable website. I added graph to make it simpler to understand the statistics of a particular social media account.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
