Lina Kim

Modura - App screens

Modura - App screens branding logo illustration ui screens minimal flat figma design
  1. modura page -1.png
  2. modura page -2 (1).png

Hello Dribbblers! ☺️

This is an app screen design for Modura. Modura is a new eCommerce clothing brand designed for trendy men and women between 18 and 25 years old.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
