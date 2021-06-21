Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zarya Kiqo

Half-Cheetah Man

Half-Cheetah Man illustration lineart art line bandages medical restrained blood injured surprise shocked hat suit victorian anthro humanoid hybrid animal cheetah man
A digital line art illustration of an injured humanoid cheetah - half human cheetah - strapped down with bloodied bandage allover his body. There's also a man wearing victorian style suit - three piece suit with a top hat and a tie - peeking through the open doorway, with a shocked expression. A commission. You can watch the drawing process here. You can also find me here.

