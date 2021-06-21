VANM

🎧 Vibes Music App

VANM
VANM
  • Save
🎧 Vibes Music App ux flat minimal musicapp ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble citizen🔥
Here’s my new shot for a Vibes Music App

Vibes Music App , This application delivers musics and podcasts, anywhere and anytime.

Follow me on Instagram 🐱‍👤
https://www.instagram.com/mi.grafik/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
VANM
VANM

More by VANM

View profile
    • Like