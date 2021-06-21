Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammad Anis

Education App Logo

Mohammad Anis
Mohammad Anis
  • Save
Education App Logo teaching logo minimal logo design minimal logo education education app logo education logo app logo graphic design illustration design minimal logos logo business logo design logodesign logo design branding
Download color palette

Education App logo - Omedy [Unused Logo]
Omedy is an online learning platform where student can learn , discover and get free and premium courses.
Let's talk about your projects
----

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
Mail: designeranis754@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801889720569

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
Behance Fiverr Instagram

If you like the design, do appreciate and follow me. Please share your valuable opinion on the comment section. Thank you for watching.

Mohammad Anis
Mohammad Anis

More by Mohammad Anis

View profile
    • Like