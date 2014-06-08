Micudesign

Fog and haze in Beijing and severity of normalization, PM2.5 and other words have long been known to everyone. The air purifier products have gradually entered the public eye, everyone living within a variety of air improvement plan. Air purifier should be more humane, intelligent. There are believed to be involved as a designer to the project, completed APP visual design. We hope to get everyone's Air Guard support and recognition.

