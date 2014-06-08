Diego Diaz

O Death

O Death print mixed media sketchbook art print portrait easter scriptures corinthians manifesto epistle resurrection death
Mixed media illustration in commemoration of Easter, as a portrait of the scriptures on the agony of the eternal death. Grounded in the First Epistle to the Corinthians, written by St. Paul, it is a manifesto on Christ's victory over hades, through his passion, death and resurrection.

full project: http://bit.ly/1tWbgJL

Communication Designer for the Catholic Church.
