Mixed media illustration in commemoration of Easter, as a portrait of the scriptures on the agony of the eternal death. Grounded in the First Epistle to the Corinthians, written by St. Paul, it is a manifesto on Christ's victory over hades, through his passion, death and resurrection.
full project: http://bit.ly/1tWbgJL