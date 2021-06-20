Item Details:

https://videohive.net/item/special-events-multi-photo-gallery/32272628

Multi Photo Gallery: Elegant, Stylish Photo Gallery perfect for love story video special event video, Portfolio Promos, fashion promo, Art Gallery, Photo Showcase, special moments in your life. Drag and drop in your photos & adjust the position of each to your liking, add audio, and then hit render! Fast rendering project. Very simple and well organize project.

Project features:

• After Effects CS6 or above

• No plugins required

• Very well organized & Multi-purpose template

• Animation Length: 40 Second

• Full HD resolution (1920×1080)

• 56 photo Placeholders

• 01 text Placeholders

• 1 Logo Placeholders

• Fast Render

• Pictures and music not included

• Detailed Help file included

The images are not included and used only for preview.

You can find them here: https://unsplash.com/

Music not included, you can buy it https://audiojungle.net/item/wedding-piano/6730328 Font not included, you can free Download here https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/roboto

Important notes:

Stock images and video from the preview are not included in the project

The music in the preview is not included

If you have some questions, please contact me on my profile page

Project Related Question Feel Free to mail us:

dotmagicstudio@gmail.com