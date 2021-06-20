Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Turja Sen Das Partho

Cia-do Responsive Version 2021

Turja Sen Das Partho
Turja Sen Das Partho
Hire Me
  • Save
Cia-do Responsive Version 2021 branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation design logo illustration webdesign website dribbble homepage design homepage landing page turjadesign
Download color palette

Hello People! 🤗
This is the responsive version of Cia-do homepage. (https://dribbble.com/shots/15872981-Cia-do-Homepage-Design-2021) .
Here is the responsive version.
.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
.
Hope you will like this design.
---------------------------------------------------
📩 Available for freelance work turjoui01@gmail.com
.
Skype | Facebook | Behance

Turja Sen Das Partho
Turja Sen Das Partho
👋🏻 Interface Designer

More by Turja Sen Das Partho

View profile
    • Like