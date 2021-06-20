Muhammad Ilham Fittrory

Mengonline Class 👨🏻‍💻 - Mobile App

Muhammad Ilham Fittrory
Muhammad Ilham Fittrory
  • Save
Mengonline Class 👨🏻‍💻 - Mobile App online class detail clean whitespace black blue mobile ui ios online class dark mobile app
Download color palette

Hi mate! 🤌🏻

After a long time no shot, i want to continue my exploration ✨ ~i'm so excited and yeah, this is a my latest exploratian called "Mengonline Class" is a Online Class platform for mobile version 📱

Have any feedback? please let me know 😊
and Press "L" to show your Love ❤️

I'm available for freelance hire
Keep in touch at:
Email: orycious@gmail.com
Skype: Here
Instagram: Orycxyz

Thank you 🙌🏻

Muhammad Ilham Fittrory
Muhammad Ilham Fittrory

More by Muhammad Ilham Fittrory

View profile
    • Like