Mengonline Class 👨🏻‍💻 - Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi mate! 🤌🏻
After a long time no shot, i want to continue my exploration ✨ ~i'm so excited and yeah, this is a my latest exploratian called "Mengonline Class" is a Online Class platform for mobile version 📱
Have any feedback? please let me know 😊
and Press "L" to show your Love ❤️
I'm available for freelance hire
Keep in touch at:
Email: orycious@gmail.com
Skype: Here
Instagram: Orycxyz
Thank you 🙌🏻
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.