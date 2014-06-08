Josh Johnson
Creative Market

Filmtastic

Josh Johnson
Creative Market
Josh Johnson for Creative Market
  • Save
Filmtastic photoshop film action free
Download color palette

Good Photoshop film actions cost waaaaaayy too much, so I made my own.

Freebie here: http://cl.ly/Vx83
Full set here: http://crtv.mk/eYKn

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2014
Creative Market
Creative Market

More by Creative Market

View profile
    • Like