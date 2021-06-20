Xbox Pulse Red Controller

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Designer!
Today, I'd like to introduce you to my new Xbox Wireless Controller "Pulse Red" 👆.
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Show us a little love! Press "L". ❤️
Thankyou !!
----------------
Follow me :
Pinterest | Behance | Instagram
Have a project?
Let's work together,
DM me at - Send Email
Thanks ❤️
😇 😍 🤗