Ben Lambert

Pobblebonk & Friends

Ben Lambert
Ben Lambert
  • Save
Pobblebonk & Friends frogs vector illustration
Download color palette

In-progress illos for an educational game about Tasmanian froggies. From top-left: Eastern Banjo Frog (or Pobblebonk), Plains Brown Tree Frog, Spotted Marsh Frog, Striped Marsh Frog, Plains Froglet, and Southern Brown Tree Frog.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2014
Ben Lambert
Ben Lambert

More by Ben Lambert

View profile
    • Like