International Yoga Day

#Yoga is the #journey of the #self, through the self, to the self. — #TheBhagavadGita

Reach us out at :

contact@mondialgeeks.com

www.mondialgeeks.com

#InternationalDayOfYoga #internationalyogaday #yogaday #health #healthylife #selfcare #wellness #graphicdesign #design #webdesign #branding #creative #graphic #designinspiration #adobe #minimal #cleandesign #digitalart #poster #graphicart #mondialgeeks