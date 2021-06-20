Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
RenDraw Studio

CubeFarm Rabbit

RenDraw Studio
RenDraw Studio
  • Save
CubeFarm Rabbit graphic design logo cube design illustration cute art cubefarm character design characterdesign animal rendrawstudio concept
Download color palette

Hi, friends

Some other character design from Cube Farm Mobile Game. I hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

Wanna create something great?
Feel free contact us : rendrawstudio@gmail.com
Follow us on https://twitter.com/Ren_Draw_Studio
https://www.facebook.com/RenDrawStudio
https://www.behance.net/rendraw

RenDraw Studio
RenDraw Studio

More by RenDraw Studio

View profile
    • Like