RUINER - HEADHUNT

Trading/collector cards for the Bosses/Bountys found in the game RUINER (2007) made by Reikon Games and published by Devolver Digital.

Design by Harry Jones // markings.design

Artwork by Benedykt Szneider // benedykt.szneider@me.com

Mockup by Anthony Boyd Graphics // anthonyboyd.graphics

Thanks for stopping by, please gift us a like !

Website: markings.design

FB & IG: @markings.design