App Re-design Challenge

App Re-design Challenge ux design ux ui design design
Tasked with re-designing the MAPOGO mobile app (fake app for purpose of the assignment), I made the elements of the original UI design more dimensional and de-saturated the buttons to make them less overwhelming to the user's eyes.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
