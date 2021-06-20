App Re-design Challenge

Trending designs to inspire you
Tasked with re-designing the MAPOGO mobile app (fake app for purpose of the assignment), I made the elements of the original UI design more dimensional and de-saturated the buttons to make them less overwhelming to the user's eyes.