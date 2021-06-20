Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Seight Studio

Titipin Web Design

Seight Studio
Seight Studio
  • Save
Titipin Web Design app dashboard web design ux design homepage logo ui landing page design design app landingpage ui design
Download color palette

Hi, friends of dribbble!

Today, I want to share a web application design that I have created for a storage application for various goods, homes and vehicles.
----------------------------------
Available for work inquiry!
Instagram : @seight.std
Email : mdrianid@gmail.com

Seight Studio
Seight Studio

More by Seight Studio

View profile
    • Like