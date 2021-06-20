Skinnysky

iMask Social Media Pack

mask
iMask Social Media Pack - The posts are fully customizable and compatible with Adobe Photoshop.

Features

9 feed 1080×1080 pixel
9 story 1920×1080 pixel
Download links to the free fonts
Well ordered layers
All shapes are vector based
Easy image placement via smart objects
72 DPI (Resolution)
RGB Color Mode

Link : https://graphicriver.net/item/imask-social-media-pack/26722125

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
