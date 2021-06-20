Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
iMask Social Media Pack - The posts are fully customizable and compatible with Adobe Photoshop.
Features
9 feed 1080×1080 pixel
9 story 1920×1080 pixel
Download links to the free fonts
Well ordered layers
All shapes are vector based
Easy image placement via smart objects
72 DPI (Resolution)
RGB Color Mode
Link : https://graphicriver.net/item/imask-social-media-pack/26722125