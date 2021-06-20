Eleganté, a Spanish perfume company..

Trending designs to inspire you
Eleganté
"Be your best"
A Spanish perfume company, for which I designed this logo using the initial 'e', a perfume bottle, slight wings to make it approachable to woman.
Eleganté has a moto to provide and believe the best in its customers. This logo is made with a perspective to use it on dark, and light backgrounds, as the gradient combination stands out in both of them.