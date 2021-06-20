BACKYARD - Display font

Introducing Backyard – A Display Font

This awesome typeface with amusing style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. It is perfect to be used on your website, for your social media branding, Pinterest banners, printed products, and more!

Includes:

Backyard (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Multilingual Support

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13305/backyard.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/backyard/