Flux Tapestry

My project "Everything Is In Flux" is derived from the doctrine of Flux written by the Ephesian philosopher Heraclitus (circa. 500), which states that:

All things are constantly changing.

1. There is identicality in opposition.

2. Everything exists, but at the same time, does not exist.

I take inspiration from Heraclitus's abstract principles and fragments of his other philosophies and channel the absurdity of his paradoxical analogies into a tangible medium. In his book "On Nature", he very keenly references certain elements which, according to him, proficiently illustrate his ideas while, at the same time, leave room for the subjectivity of interpretation.

The obscurity of his ideas and the transgression of logicality combined with the contrasting identity of textiles perfectly embody the crux of this dissertation.

My work reflects the components of his doctrine by consolidating elements of natural cosmos in compositions that portray polarity, flow, and reiteration hence playfully exploring the discrepancy in an unorthodox approach.

Technique: Hand Embroidery

Material: Velvet

Size: 6x6 feet