Digital asset trading platform — Components

Working our way up in scale, the third group is Components. When working on designing apps and web-designs, most blocks on the screen are Components. A Component can be anything that uses at least a few Elements. Things like cards, heros and navigation menus are traditional examples of Components. However, they do not necessarily have to look modular.
📃 Background:
Cryptology is a digital asset trading platform that can buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and more other cryptocurrencies within minutes.
🧠 Thinking：
In the design drawing on the left, users need to consider security and feasibility when purchasing cryptocurrencies. But feasibility also includes ease of use. When redesigning, I fully considered the priority of information, which information users need to focus on and emphasize. The icon needs to be simple and easy to understand.
