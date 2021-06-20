Aileen Xin

eBuddy is a social networking app that focuses on helping people who struggle to find the right person, to do the right thing, at the right time to establish genuine and meaningful social connections with others who share the same interests and passions with them from a virtual world to real life.

Check out the full case study: https://aileenxin.com/ebuddy.html

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
