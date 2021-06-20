Trending designs to inspire you
https://www.fontsera.com/product/blue-village-modern-vintage-serif-font/
Blue Village – A Two-faced Modern or Vintage Serif Font with a fancy, playful, unique, and versatile vintage style. It looks amazing at display sizes and is easily readable in text size.
This font also have a lot of unique alternate and ligature that will create amazing design projects.
Blue Village with it’s vintage / retro style work well for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, or whatever project you’re working on.
What’s you get? :
Blue Village .otf
Blue Village .ttf
Blue Village .woff/woff2
What’s Included?
Uppercase & lowercase letters, numbers, punctuation Ligature & Huge Stylistic alternate
Multilingual support
If you have any questions, please feel free to get in touch.
Thank you