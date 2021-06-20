https://www.fontsera.com/product/blue-village-modern-vintage-serif-font/

Blue Village – A Two-faced Modern or Vintage Serif Font with a fancy, playful, unique, and versatile vintage style. It looks amazing at display sizes and is easily readable in text size.

This font also have a lot of unique alternate and ligature that will create amazing design projects.

Blue Village with it’s vintage / retro style work well for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, or whatever project you’re working on.

What’s you get? :

Blue Village .otf

Blue Village .ttf

Blue Village .woff/woff2

What’s Included?

Uppercase & lowercase letters, numbers, punctuation Ligature & Huge Stylistic alternate

Multilingual support

If you have any questions, please feel free to get in touch.

Thank you