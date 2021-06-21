Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yiğit

Olric Mobile App - Homepage, Community Page

Yiğit
Yiğit
Hire Me
  • Save
Olric Mobile App - Homepage, Community Page community design branding mobile design mobile app design clean ui figma
Olric Mobile App - Homepage, Community Page community design branding mobile design mobile app design clean ui figma
Download color palette
  1. Desktop - 5.png
  2. Desktop - 6.png

Hi everybody! 👋

More screens are coming soon, Hope you enjoyed it. Thank you🤟
I am open to any criticism. What do you think of the design? 🤔

Do you want to create something great?
Feel free to contact me at ygttrkmnn@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Yiğit
Yiğit
UI/UX Designer.
Hire Me

More by Yiğit

View profile
    • Like