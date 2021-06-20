Trending designs to inspire you
Daily Design Challenge
71/365
Exploration interface design for modular product design radio tunnels.
What do you guys think?
what if the radio tunnels can be modular it would be combine digital and analog product?
Feel free for leaving your comments, constructive feedback is welcome. 🙏
Don't forget to share some ♥️ with this design
Never end to practice, learn and explore.
Doing a daily design challenge is very helpful for you to develop your way of thinking in solving a design problem and for exploration interface or visual design. Good luck
