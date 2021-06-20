Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rudityas W Anggoro

Radio Tunnels

Rudityas W Anggoro
Rudityas W Anggoro
  • Save
Radio Tunnels productdesign product industrialdesign uidesign ui minimalist ux design
Radio Tunnels productdesign product industrialdesign uidesign ui minimalist ux design
Radio Tunnels productdesign product industrialdesign uidesign ui minimalist ux design
Radio Tunnels productdesign product industrialdesign uidesign ui minimalist ux design
Download color palette
  1. Dribble post_1.png
  2. Dribbble post_3.png
  3. Dribbble post_4.png
  4. Dribble post_2.png

Daily Design Challenge
71/365
Exploration interface design for modular product design radio tunnels.

What do you guys think?
what if the radio tunnels can be modular it would be combine digital and analog product?

Feel free for leaving your comments, constructive feedback is welcome. 🙏

Don't forget to share some ♥️ with this design

Never end to practice, learn and explore.
Doing a daily design challenge is very helpful for you to develop your way of thinking in solving a design problem and for exploration interface or visual design. Good luck

#uidesigninspiration #uidesign #uxbrainy #uiuxsupply #uxdesign #interactiondesign #3d #render #uidesignpatterns #uixshow

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Rudityas W Anggoro
Rudityas W Anggoro
Welcome to my design portfolio

More by Rudityas W Anggoro

View profile
    • Like