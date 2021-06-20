Message element icons

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys 👋
Just wanted to share an exploration of my new icon set. I created this icon to support UI Design for messages, where in this set there are various icon elements related to messages. This icon set was created with Pixel Perfect at 96px size. You can download it at here
Thank you and have a nice day ❤