Kyle Winton

Prediction Animation

Kyle Winton
Kyle Winton
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Developed interactive brand identity for AI-driven lending platform. Initial motion graphics work created with the help of the team at Ordinary Folk.

See more animations here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/103522977/Laso-Finance-x-AI

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Kyle Winton
Kyle Winton
Strategic Design for Leading Brands
Hire Me

More by Kyle Winton

View profile
    • Like