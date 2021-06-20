Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jason Zhang

Gym app design

Jason Zhang
Jason Zhang
  • Save
Gym app design gym fitness design wellness minimal app
Download color palette

App design for a gym chain that creates a Peloton-like experience, but tailored to your local gym location. The app creates personalized workout regimens and plans tailored to your goals, auto-scheduling the user into classes at their local gym. It also serves as a guide to the gym, also as a digital personal trainer that guides them through their workout.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Jason Zhang
Jason Zhang

More by Jason Zhang

View profile
    • Like