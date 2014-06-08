Panagiotis Chatzis

STREET FIGHTER MINI

Panagiotis Chatzis
Panagiotis Chatzis
  • Save
STREET FIGHTER MINI street fighter ruy ken blanka zangief mr bison dalsim chun lee vega sagat arcade games
Download color palette

Minimal illustration of street fighter. Just having some fun. Enjoy this.
Visit full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/17507531/Street-Fighter-Mini

Panagiotis Chatzis
Panagiotis Chatzis

More by Panagiotis Chatzis

View profile
    • Like