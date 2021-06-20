Sully

Nashville SC Dad Shoe Father’s Day Patch

Nashville SC Dad Shoe Father’s Day Patch soccer nashville sc nashville patch soccer badge badge illustration
I got asked to work on a Father’s Day patch by @Nick Bastoky for Nashville SC. He wanted something fun that used a “dad shoe” and tall socks and hairy legs. Quite happy with how it turned out, and blown away that it is now an actual patch that can be added to the kits.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
