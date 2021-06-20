Giant Bay Font

Suuuuper late post, but nonetheless it's here!

My friends, I introduce to you, GIANT BAY.

Built for the gigantic and unwavering, Giant Bay is meant only for those that demand presence and style. Just kidding! it’s built for everyone.😬

As the second installment of fonts by Mendoza Creative, Giant Bay has a retro, playful and modern feel. Utilizing insanely thick strokes and letterforms, it works great as display type or used in fun badge lockups! It’s fun, it’s bold, it’s thick, it’s oversized, basically it needs to be put on blast.

Did I mention it has lowercase too? Have fun playing around with this goliath-sized font as you take on your next creative endeavor!