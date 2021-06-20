Giant Bay Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Suuuuper late post, but nonetheless it's here!
My friends, I introduce to you, GIANT BAY.
Built for the gigantic and unwavering, Giant Bay is meant only for those that demand presence and style. Just kidding! it’s built for everyone.😬
As the second installment of fonts by Mendoza Creative, Giant Bay has a retro, playful and modern feel. Utilizing insanely thick strokes and letterforms, it works great as display type or used in fun badge lockups! It’s fun, it’s bold, it’s thick, it’s oversized, basically it needs to be put on blast.
Did I mention it has lowercase too? Have fun playing around with this goliath-sized font as you take on your next creative endeavor!