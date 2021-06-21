Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fábio Oliveira

Data Front Brand Book

Fábio Oliveira
Fábio Oliveira
Hire Me
  • Save
Data Front Brand Book presentation slides minimal redesign rebrand logo design brand design fintech financial design brand identity visual identity logo branding brand book
Data Front Brand Book presentation slides minimal redesign rebrand logo design brand design fintech financial design brand identity visual identity logo branding brand book
Download color palette
  1. brandbook-1.png
  2. brandbook-2.png

Hello everyone! 👋
Here is a view of the brand book developed in the Data Front rebrand project.
There's more coming out there.
Follow me and stay tunned!

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Press L to show some love.

Fábio Oliveira
Fábio Oliveira
Solving problems through design since 2010
Hire Me

More by Fábio Oliveira

View profile
    • Like