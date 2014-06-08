Ben Reffie

Dribbble 85

Ben Reffie
Ben Reffie
  • Save
Dribbble 85 package design travel case oral care radius toothbrush
Download color palette

I redesigned an entire line of products for an oral care company. These were the travel case redesigns. The one with the big green brush was the first one, and the main concept behind it... I wish the other packages would have kept closer to that concept, but ultimately not my choice.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2014
Ben Reffie
Ben Reffie

More by Ben Reffie

View profile
    • Like