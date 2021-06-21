Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Freebie - Landing Page UI for Ecommerce Website

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Freebie - Landing Page UI for Ecommerce Website homepageui full page website landing page minimal one pager one project single product single page shopify ecommerce agency home landing ui clean modern freebie homepage landingpage
Freebie - Landing Page UI for Ecommerce Website homepageui full page website landing page minimal one pager one project single product single page shopify ecommerce agency home landing ui clean modern freebie homepage landingpage
Freebie - Landing Page UI for Ecommerce Website homepageui full page website landing page minimal one pager one project single product single page shopify ecommerce agency home landing ui clean modern freebie homepage landingpage
Freebie - Landing Page UI for Ecommerce Website homepageui full page website landing page minimal one pager one project single product single page shopify ecommerce agency home landing ui clean modern freebie homepage landingpage
Download color palette
  1. Cosmetics Landing Page UI - Dribbble 01.jpg
  2. Cosmetics Landing Page UI - Dribbble 02.jpg
  3. Cosmetics Product Landing Page.jpg
  4. Cosmetics Landing Page UI - Dribbble 03.jpg

Ecommerce Website Landing Page - Freebie

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Ecommerce Website Landing Page - Freebie

Download this Product for free: https://gum.co/hUJrD
Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD compatible

Hello Dribbblers,
Presenting a Landing Page Design for Cosmetics Ecommerce Website. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me Dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting content and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on Instagram and Dribbble. So make sure you follow me on Dribbble too.

Follow Me On Instagram: @arshakirpk

Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260

Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260

Visit My Website: arshakir.com

Redwhale
Redwhale
Growth centric design.
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like