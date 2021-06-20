Skinnysky

Kopiin Social Media Template

Skinnysky
Skinnysky
  • Save
Kopiin Social Media Template
Download color palette

Kopiin Social Media Template - The posts are fully customizable and compatible with Adobe Photoshop.

Features

9 feed 1080×1080 pixel
9 story 1920×1080 pixel
Download links to the free fonts
Well ordered layers
All shapes are vector based
Easy image placement via smart objects
72 DPI (Resolution)
RGB Color Mode

Link : https://graphicriver.net/item/kopiin-social-media-template/25998050

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Skinnysky
Skinnysky

More by Skinnysky

View profile
    • Like