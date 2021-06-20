Reactive Space

Socialley

Socialley web minimal ui ux design
Hello Everyone,
The Socialley Dashboard app UI design, designed for a client. The UI/ UX of the Web app design has been given extra care.
The tools we used are:
SketchApp, Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop and Figma
Hope you like it. Follow us for our latest updates.
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
