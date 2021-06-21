Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Noa Carmel

Finance dashboard dark mode

Finance dashboard dark mode geometric payment dashboard fintech banking finance 3d webdesign ux
Hi Dribbblers!

This is a new concept I have been working on. It's a dark mode finance dashboard with bright colors. Dark modes always look really cool in my opinion and this is my first one! Hope you like it 😁✌️

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
