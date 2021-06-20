Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Answer Ejiasi

Microsoft WTI Report: Arrow (Lottie animation)

Answer Ejiasi
Answer Ejiasi
  • Save
Microsoft WTI Report: Arrow (Lottie animation) characters silhouettes tracing hand connect the dots motion graphics motion design animation web animation lottie after effects gradient
Download color palette

Lottie animation done for Microsoft’s WTI Report. The design was by Ben Wiseman.

Learn more about the project here.

Answer Ejiasi
Answer Ejiasi

More by Answer Ejiasi

View profile
    • Like