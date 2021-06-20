Pillow Project Introduction

A month ago, my friend, Izzie Le, and I established a non-profit organization called Pillow Project. Our aim is to offer an online-based service in Vietnam that people who have mentally struggles can contact for help or have someone to talk and to raise the public's awareness about mental health.

Briefly explanation about our logo. The logo is a combination of the capital letter "P" of Pillow Project, a closing eyes, a pillow, and the shape of the moon. I wanted to design a trademark that is simple, adorable, modern but still holds all the meaning of the project. Altogether, the logo, the pastel pallete, and the illustrations really bring out our idea of building a friendly, caring platform where people feel safe to share their thoughts.

During the first stage, we are working mostly on the Facebook webpage. However, after the first 6 months, we are planning to expand more on other media platforms such as Instagram or Youtube or even creating our own website.