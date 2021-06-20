ORIENTE Landing Page

EN: Oriente is a semi-jewelry brand located in RJ/BR. With an excessive focus on achieving the fullness of jewelry, its pattern reveals totally different pieces making them unique both in the online market and in the physical market. The name Oriente comes from the sun's orientation points, revealing the concept that the brand is an emphasis where its target audience can obtain any product from Oriente in a complete and not-so-complex way.

PT: Oriente é uma marca de semi jóias localizada no RJ/BR. Com foco excessivo em atingir a plenitude de jóias, seu padrão releva a peças totalmente distintas tornando-as únicas tanto no mercado online quanto no mercado físico. O nome Oriente vem dos pontos de orientação do sol relevando o conceito de que a marca seja uma ênfase onde seu público alvo possa obter quaisquer produto da Oriente de forma completa e não tão complexa.

Complete Visual Identity you can enjoy here https://bit.ly/3xzwu8v