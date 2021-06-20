E-commerce Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
Having a pet beside you is always enjoyable. You can see this app is for pet care, food and more. You can find here adorable cats, dogs, turtles, rabbits and so many pets which you can buy or adopt through this app.
Tremoloo team :
All rights for Visuals and Art direction by @Sarah Ragab lead by @Akram
UX / UI: @Sarah Ragab @Akram Magdy @Ehsan Hassan
UX: @Akram Magdy @Ehsan Hassan @Deyaa supervised by @Sarah Ragab
Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
Thank You😍