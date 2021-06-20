Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ehsan Hassan
Tremoloo

E-commerce Mobile App

Ehsan Hassan
Tremoloo
Ehsan Hassan for Tremoloo
E-commerce Mobile App ux design ui app
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
Having a pet beside you is always enjoyable. You can see this app is for pet care, food and more. You can find here adorable cats, dogs, turtles, rabbits and so many pets which you can buy or adopt through this app.
Tremoloo team :
All rights for Visuals and Art direction by @Sarah Ragab lead by @Akram
UX / UI: @Sarah Ragab @Akram Magdy @Ehsan Hassan
UX: @Akram Magdy @Ehsan Hassan @Deyaa supervised by @Sarah Ragab

Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
Thank You😍

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Tremoloo
Tremoloo
