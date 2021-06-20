Grab Vintage app

Valentin Sauts

Hello friends :) Meet my new project, which I made in cooperation with https://dribbble.com/Mary_Kostyukevich

This is a mobile app for streamers who stream directly from vintage stores and resell rare clothing. Lean consumption and all that

Art Director & Product Designer
