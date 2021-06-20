Sarthak Mohanty

Personal Logo

Sarthak Mohanty
Sarthak Mohanty
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal Logo vector ui logo illustration minimal web typography colorful branding design
Personal Logo vector ui logo illustration minimal web typography colorful branding design
Personal Logo vector ui logo illustration minimal web typography colorful branding design
Personal Logo vector ui logo illustration minimal web typography colorful branding design
Personal Logo vector ui logo illustration minimal web typography colorful branding design
Personal Logo vector ui logo illustration minimal web typography colorful branding design
Personal Logo vector ui logo illustration minimal web typography colorful branding design
Personal Logo vector ui logo illustration minimal web typography colorful branding design
Download color palette
  1. Brand v4 5.png
  2. Brand v4 1.png
  3. Brand v4 6.png
  4. Brand v4 2.png
  5. Brand v4 7.png
  6. Brand v4 3.png
  7. Brand v4 8.png
  8. Brand v4 4.png

I've been reiterating on my personal website for a while, and I never fully loved the brand I was portraying. I think this iteration of my personal logo represents my personality -- playful and loose with rules, which leads to great design.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Sarthak Mohanty
Sarthak Mohanty
I make ideas come alive.
Hire Me

More by Sarthak Mohanty

View profile
    • Like